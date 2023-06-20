Coyotes Return to Tucson Arena for October 7 Preseason Action

Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes will host their final preseason game at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks.

The matchup marks the second-straight season that the Tucson Roadrunners NHL affiliate in the Coyotes will host preseason action at the home of their AHL affiliate (Roadrunners) against Anaheim.

Last year's game on September 25, 2022 featured eight Coyotes players who would take the ice as Roadrunners during the 2022-2023 season including: the AHL's leading scorer Mike Carcone, Ben McCartney, Vlad Kolyachonok along with Milos Kelemen, Nathan Smith and Ronald Knot who also made their Tucson Arena in the contest. Former Roadrunners fan favorites Lawson Crouse and Christian Fischer also appeared in the game along with the Coyotes ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in Dylan Guenther and starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

The contest will precede the eighth season of Roadrunners Hockey in Southern Arizona. Since 2016, there have been 51 Roadrunners who have also played for the Coyotes,

The Roadrunners will begin the 2022-2023 season by hosting an NHL Draft Party at Tucson Arena on Wednesday, January 28 at 3:45 p.m. with the Coyotes holding the sixth overall and 12th overall picks in the first round. The free event will also feature: food and beverage options available, lots of fun & games and will also be collecting donations for The Tucson Family Food Project with raffle tickets given to those who donate.

