Admirals Sign Felhaber to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Tye Felhaber to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Felhaber signed a try-out contract with the Admirals on February 28th and spent the rest of the season in Milwaukee, where he played in 21 games and set career highs with seven goal, including three on the power-play, and 13 points. The Pembroke, ON native finished second on the Fort Wayne Comets (ECHL) in scoring with 63 points (14g-49a) even though he played in just 51 games.

The 5-11, 180-lbs forward has skated in 114 career AHL games with the Admirals, Texas Stars, Syracuse Crunch, and Laval Rocket, totaling 31 points (15g-16a) and 66 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro he helped lead the Ottawa 67s to the OHL Finals after collecting 109 points (50g-59a) in the regular season and then 28 points in the playoffs.

Felhaber and the Admirals will kick off their 2023-24 home schedule on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete AHL schedule will be released later this summer.

