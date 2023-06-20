Roadrunners to Host NHL Draft Party at Tucson Arena

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will be hosting a FREE Watch Party for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at the Tucson Arena on Wednesday, June 28 at 3:45 p.m. with food, beverages, games and more fun available. Fans will also have the opportunity to preview and select seats for the 2023-24 season.

At the Draft Party, the Roadrunners will be accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations to benefit The Tucson Family Food Project, a local nonprofit that is focused on not only feeding school aged children, but also teaching them the essential life skills needed to feed themselves. Every donation will be counted as entry into a Draft Party Raffle, with winners receiving either a Roadrunners signed stick or Roadrunners signed jersey. More information about The Tucson Family Food Project can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/TTFFP.

In addition, the Roadrunners will be hosting a $5 raffle for a game-worn White Kachina Jersey with all proceeds benefitting Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

The Arizona Coyotes currently hold the 6th and 12th picks in the First Round. Previous Coyotes draft picks to play for the Roadrunners include:

Josh Doan (2021, Second Round #37)

J.J. Moser (2021, Second Round #60)

Ben McCartney (2020, Seventh Round #204)

Victor Soderstrom (2019, First Round #11)

Matias Maccellli (2019, Fourth Round #98)

Barrett Hayton (2018, First Round #5)

Jan Jenik (2018, Third Round #65)

Ivan Prosvetov (2018, Fourth Round #114)

David Tendeck (2018, Sixth Round #158)

Cam Crotty (2017, Third Round #82)

The first chance to join the Tucson Roadrunners flex club for the 2023-24 season is only at the NHL Draft Party on Wednesday, June 28. Fans that buy a 10 ticket Flex Pack at the Draft Party will receive two complimentary tickets to Opening Night on Saturday, October 21, while fans that buy a 20 or 30 ticket Flex Pack at the Draft Party will receive two complimentary Opening Night Tickets AND a Roadrunners Mini Stick.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-2024 season are available now at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. Memberships start at just $14 per-game, and include: an annual gift, exclusive player events, discounted pricing and playoff priority for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

