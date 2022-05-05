New Stadium Policies Announced for 2022 Season

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced three new policy changes for Newman Outdoor Field prior to their upcoming exhibition games against the Black Sox and the Dogecoin. These policies will go into effect beginning on Friday, May 6, and will be enforced throughout the entire 2022 season (unless otherwise noted).

PARKING (MAY 6, 7 & 9th)

All fan parking for May exhibition games will be at the Fargodome parking lots. Fans are asked to carefully read NDSU signage and to only park where indicated it is okay to do so. NDSU has all authority over the parking lots surrounding Newman Outdoor Field.

This policy is only in effect for RedHawks' games on May 6, 7, and 9, 2022. Expanded parking will be available by Fargo-Moorhead's home opener against the Milwaukee Milkmen on May 24.

NO RE-ENTRY

Newman Outdoor Field has a no re-entry policy for RedHawks events. In the event of an emergency, please contact the nearest Newman Outdoor Field staff member, who will permit you re-enter based on a case-by-case analysis. Fans who leave Newman Outdoor Field at any time (without the authorization of a staff member) will not be permitted to re-enter with their original ticket.

All patrons require a valid ticket, pass, or appropriate credential to gain access to the stadium. Once you are admitted to Newman Outdoor Field, our no re-entry policy applies and you will not be re-admitted without a newly purchased ticket.

All fans who wish to enter the stadium are subject to reasonable search and inspections. Fans are given the right to refuse searches but will not be allowed to enter the premises and will forfeit the price of their ticket.

CLEAR BAGS ARE NOW ONLY ALLOWED

To provide a safer environment for the public and to significantly expedite fan entry to the stadium, Newman Outdoor Field will now be implementing a clear bag policy. This policy limits the type of bags that may be brought into the stadium. Exceptions to this policy will be made for all medically necessary items and diaper bags after proper inspection.

Fans will be prohibited from bringing the following bags: all purses, bags or containers larger than a clutch bag, backpacks, briefcases, camera bags (exceptions for individuals with media passes after proper inspection will be made), computer bags, coolers, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, or cinch bags. This is not an all-inclusive list; staff reserves the right to limit or permit entrance at their discretion.

Fans will be allowed to enter with the following: clear totes made of plastic, vinyl or PVC, clear plastic one-gallon resealable bag, or a small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand (this may be carried separately or within an approved clear bag).

Fans will not be allowed to enter the premises with a non-conforming bag and will be asked to return items to their vehicles.

For any questions or concerns on these policy changes please contact the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 701-235-6161, [email protected], or in-person at 1515 15th Ave. N. Fargo, ND 58102.

