Attention Milwaukee Baseball Fans - The Milkmen Are Ready to Take You Back to the Ballgame

Franklin, Wisconsin - As the temperature, at long last, creeps upward, the Milwaukee Milkmen are ready to kick off their 2022 season and take you back to the ballgame!

For a genuine, community-charged experience that can't be beat, there's nothing better than joining friends and neighbors at Franklin Field to enjoy great entertainment at a great value. The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association baseball league will kick off their home schedule on May 13th against the Lake Country DockHounds, with the first pitch crossing the plate at 6:35pm.

"We feel so fortunate to be back in action," noted Milkmen Manager Anthony Barone. "The fans are like family, and we're reunited!"

Independent baseball teams like the Milwaukee Milkmen truly take you "back to the ballgame" - to an era when the game was played and enjoyed at a level accessible to everyone who wanted to share the fun. As anyone who has attended a Milkmen game knows, parking at Franklin Field is free, and every seat in the stadium is a great one (accessible seating is available as well). There are fun and games between every inning, brought to you by mischief-loving mascot Bo Vine and friends. It's an incredible entertainment value - all-inclusive seats for groups of 10 to 500+ are available from just $30, including a free Milkman baseball hat for each group member!

"Milkmen baseball at Franklin Field is a throwback to the purest era of the game," noted Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "It's scrappy players grinding away to achieve their dreams and immersing yourself in the sights and sounds of a small-town ballpark with family and friends, connecting with something authentic right in the heart of your own community."

It's a feeling that, once experienced, keeps fans coming "back to the ballgame" not just for the season, but a lifetime.

And, as usual, a parade of family-friendly events is on deck at Franklin Field, including Star Wars Night on June 4th, Not So Scary Trick or Treat Party on July 9th, fan-favorite ZOOPERSTARS on July 23rd, and always-popular Princesses and Superheroes on August 27th. That's not to mention fireworks shows, helicopter candy drops, and postgame movies. The Milkmen will also don Copa de la Diversión-inspired team gear on special Lecheros de Milwaukee game days.

Following their championship season in 2020, the Milkmen finished third in the American Association North Division last year, making the playoffs and playing in the wild card game. They have high hopes for the upcoming season given the return of 2021 American Association Pitcher of the Year Myles Smith, and the signing of 2019 American Association Player of the Year Keon Barnum.

The entire Milwaukee Milkmen schedule and tickets are available at milwaukeemilkmen.com.

