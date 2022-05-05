X's Make Flurry of Moves as Camp Opens

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of RHP Kevin Lenik and INF Gabe Snyder to 2022 American Association Contracts.

The 2022 season will be the sixth campaign of professional baseball for Kevin Lenik and his first with the Explorers.

Last season, Lenik briefly pitched in the American Association in both 2019 and last season in 2021 when he pitched for Kansas City. Last season he made two appearances for the Monarchs in back to back games against Fargo-Moorhead. He tossed a pair of scoreless innings combining to strike out three batters and walked two.

In 2019, after being released by the Royals, Lenik stayed in Kansas City with the then named T-Bones, he appeared in three games allowing two runs across three innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. He did not pitch against Sioux City.

Following the appearances in 2019 with Kansas City, the 6'5, 225 pound right hander had his contract transferred to the Red Sox organization. He spent the bulk of the season with Double-A Portland and earned a promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. In 25 games he held a 3-0 record with a 3.93 ERA, he fanned 41 batters in 34.1 innings of work.

The right hander was signed by the Texas Rangers following his collegiate career at CSU Dominguez Hills. He spent a single season with the Rangers before being released. He pitched for the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League in 2017 and needed only eleven appearances to have his contract transferred to the Royals.

The California native quickly shot up the ranks in the Royals system and spent most of the next three seasons with Omaha in Triple-A. Over his three seasons in Triple-A, Lenik has a 3-3 record and a 4.32 ERA. In 54 games he's logged 83.1 innings, 84 punch outs and 41 walks with six saves.

Gabe Snyder enters his fourth season of pro ball and his first with Sioux City.

The 6'5, 235 pound left swinging bat was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Wright State University in Dayton, OH.

Snyder left the Raiders as a campus legend. His final season in 2018 he set school records for career home runs (44) and RBI (218). He was also named Horizon League player of the year for that season of which he started in all 56 games, hit .359 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI and 20 doubles.

Snyder has spent all three seasons of his career as a Twins farm hand reaching as high as Double-A Wichita last season. In 47 total games, distributed between four different affiliated levels, the Ohio native hit .210 with six home runs, nine doubles and 16 RBI.

The state of Iowa has become a summer home away from home for Snyder who spent the bulk of his pro career playing for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins Class-A and High-A affiliate. Snyder also spent a pair of summers playing in Rhode Island for the Newport Gulls in 2016 and 2017 in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

With the additions of RHP Kevin Lenik and INF Gabe Snyder the Explorers have now signed twenty-three players (16 pitchers, 7 position players) to a 2022 contract.

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Matteo Bocchi

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Zach Hedges

LHP Tyler Koch

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Kevin Lenik

RHP Luis Madero

RHP Kevin McCanna

RHP Thomas McIlraith

RHP Carlos Sierra

RHP Michael Slaten

RHP Jonah Smith

INF Nate Samson

INF Gabe Snyder

INF Blake Tiberi

OF Chase Harris

OF DJ Poteet

OF Ademar Rifaela

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 30th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17 versus the Lake Country DockHounds. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

