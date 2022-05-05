Explorers 2022 Spring Training Schedule Set
May 5, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release
Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced their spring training schedule for the 2022 season. All dates and times are weather permitting.
Thursday May 5th: Practice @ Briar Cliff from 10:00 - 2:00
Friday May 6th: Practice @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park time TBD
Saturday May 7th: Exhibition Game @ Huron, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries at 2:00
Sunday May 8th: Practice @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park time TBD
Monday May 9th: Exhibition Game @ Lincoln, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs at 1:00
Tuesday May 10th: Exhibition Game @ Yankton, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:00
Wednesday May 11th: Exhibition Game @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park vs. Lincoln Saltdogs at 1:00
Thursday May 12th: Night Practice @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park @ 7:00
Friday May 13th: 2022 Season Opener @ Kansas City, KS vs Kansas City Monarchs @ 7:00 pm
The exhibition game on Wednesday, May 11th which takes place at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park is free and open to the general public to attend.
