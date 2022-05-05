Former MLB Pitcher Vance Worley Returns to Cougars
May 5, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed right-handed pitcher Vance Worley today. Worley returns to Kane County after a brief stint with the team at the beginning of the 2021 season. The eight-year MLB veteran had his contract transferred to the New York Mets on June 23, 2021.
"Vance is an excellent guy to have," said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "He has been around this game for a long time. He is great in the clubhouse and works great with the younger players. He is one of the top pitchers in this league. He can be here one day and then in Triple-A the next day. He is still very hungry to get back."
In 2021 Worley began the season starting in five games for the Cougars before he was assigned to the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate. While he was with Syracuse, Worley pitched 86 innings over 16 appearances and 15 starts while accumulating a 5.76 ERA.
Worley's last MLB appearance was for the Miami Marlins in 2017. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2008 MLB draft out of California State University, Long Beach. He played for the Phillies for the first three seasons of his professional career, accumulating a 18-13 record. In his major league career, Worley owns a 4.09 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP with a 6.7 SO/9 in 667.0 innings pitched. The Sacramento, California native also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles.
2022 Kane County Cougars Signings
RHP Ben Allison
RHP Jack Anderson
OF Nick Anderson
LHP Koby Bishop
OF Bryce Brentz
INF Dylan Busby
INF Galli Cribbs Jr.
OF Ernie De La Trinidad
RHP Jack Fox
OF Tra Holmes
INF Sherman Johnson
OF Jimmy Kerrigan
C BJ Lopez
RHP Pearson McMahan
RHP Isaac Olson
INF Alexis Pantoja
RHP Ryan Richardson
C Josh Rolette
RHP Danny Taggart
RHP Ryan Tapani
RHP Vance Worley
The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.
