New Relievers Shine But Beach Dogs Fall in Shutout

August 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Titan Hayes turned in his third scoreless outing, but the Clearwater Beach Dogs (57-59, 14-36) fell 6-0 in a shutout loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays (27-23, 61-55) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Beach Dogs turn back into the Threshers when they return on Saturday.

Dunedin opened the scoring with four runs in the third inning to take an early lead. They added two more in the fourth inning to extend their advantage to six runs. The Beach Dogs were retired in order in each of the final two innings, allowing Dunedin to complete the shutout in a 6-0 defeat for Clearwater.

Danyony Pulido allowed four runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Jonh Henriquez surrendered two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings, striking out and walking one. Titan Hayes allowed two hits in 2.0 shutout frames with three strikeouts. A.J. Wilson struck out four with one hit and one walk in the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run.

Hayes and Wilson set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in their third professional appearance...Caba has hit safely in each of the past three games...Day extended his hit streak to seven and his on-base streak to nine...Shojinaga recorded his first hit since his pro debut at the beginning of August...Mathison has recorded a hit in each of his first four games as a pro...Clearwater finishes the season 2-3 as the Beach Dogs...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday, August 24...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

