Friday Night's Contest in Lakeland Postponed Due to Rain

August 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Friday night's regularly scheduled contest between the Bradenton Marauders and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers will play a doubleheader on Saturday with game one beginning at 4:00 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes following completion of the first game and both games will be seven-inning contests.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.