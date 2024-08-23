Jupiter Has Losing Streak Extend to Five Games with 2-1 Loss to Daytona

August 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (59-57, 23-27) matched a season-high five-game losing streak as they fell to the Daytona Tortugas (59-56, 27-21) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter loses the series and is now four and a half games back of Daytona for second place in the FSL East Division and the final playoff berth. The Hammerheads previously lost five games in a row between May 15-19 at Dunedin.

For the second consecutive game, Jupiter got on the scoreboard first. In the bottom of the second inning, Daytona starting pitcher Ovis Portes left the game with an apparent injury and JP Ortiz came in emergency relief. With two outs, Ortiz walked three straight batters to load the bases. Then, Michael Snyder was hit by a pitch to drive in a run to give the Hammerheads the early 1-0 lead. It was the first career professional RBI for Snyder.

Jupiter remained ahead until the top of the fifth inning when Daytona started to figure out Brooks. With one out, Malvin Valdez hit a double to left field and Ryan McCrystal followed that with an RBI double of his own which tied the game at 1-1.

Brooks picked up a no-decision as he finished with six innings and allowed just one run on three hits, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch while also striking out a career-high eight batters.

After Delvis Alegre (L, 2-4) tossed a scoreless top of the seventh inning, he ran into a little trouble in the top of the eighth. McCrystal led off the frame with a single and Eddy Isturiz pinch-ran and advanced to third base on a stolen base and a groundout. Jesse Bergin came into pitch against Sammy Stafura who hit a sacrifice fly scoring Isturiz to give the Tortugas a 2-1 lead. Bergin finished with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just the one inherited run to score.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Hammerheads had runners at the corners with less than two outs but could not extend nor walk-off the ballgame losing to Daytona by the 2-1 final score. Jupiter left 13 men on base and finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Hammerheads look to salvage the series with game five which takes place on Saturday, August 24th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium where Juan De La Cruz (0-1, 4.35 ERA) gets the start on the mound for Jupiter.

