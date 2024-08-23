Lin, Cardinals Blank Mets 4-0

August 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Cardinals shut out the St. Lucie Mets 4-0 on Friday night at Clover Park.

Cardinals starter Chen-Wei Lin fired 6.0 innings to get the win. He scattered four hits, walked two and struck out seven. Lin improved to 4-0 in four starts vs. St. Lucie this season and has held the Mets to one earned run over 23.0 innings.

Henry Gomez pitched the final 3.0 innings to earn his 12th save.

The Cardinals scored three of their runs in the second inning off Mets starter Franklin Gomez. Christian Martin got the scoring started with a run-scoring ground out. Anyelo Encarnacion followed with a RBI single to plate Jon Jon Gazdar for a 2-0 lead. The Cardinals executed a double steal later in the inning and Encarnacion scored from third on the play when catcher Vincent Perozo's throw escaped into left field.

Kyle Crick tossed a scoreless third inning in a minor league rehab appearance. Layonel Ovalles pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Mets down 3-0 through six innings.

The Cardinals scored their final run on two-out RBI single by Gazdar against Juan Aranud in the seventh inning.

New York Mets top prospect Jett Williams played the second game of his rehab assignment and went 1 for 3 with a single while playing seven innings at shortstop.

Colin Houck went 2 for 4 with a double.

A.J. Ewing was 2 for 3 with two singles and a walk. He is 7 for 13 in the series with a homer, two doubles and four walks.

Anthony Nunez pitched 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings to finish the game on the mound for the Mets.

Gazdar was 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and a run for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals improved to 9-1 at Clover Park this season.

The Mets (36-14, 73-43) and Cardinals (17-33, 39-77) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Back to School Night and Harry Potter Night. All K-12 students get a free ticket. The first 500 fans will receive a Harry Potter Mets scarf. The team will wear special Harry Potter jerseys to be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. It will also be the final fireworks night of the season.

