New Faces Come Up Clutch in Comeback 2-1 Win

August 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- Ryan McCrystal swatted an RBI double in his first career two-hit game and Trent Hodgdon nailed down a gritty six-out save in his professional debut as the Daytona Tortugas pulled in front in the eighth inning to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (28-21, 59-56) has won the first four games of the series, holding Jupiter (23-27, 59-57) to one run for the fourth game in a row as the Hammerheads stranded 13 runners.

Tortugas starter Ovis Portes was excellent in a 1-2-3 first inning, striking out two. In the second, though, he issued a leadoff walk before exiting due to injury. After right-hander JP Ortiz entered the game, the initial runner was caught stealing, but Jupiter drew three straight walks with two outs. Michael Snyder was then plunked, forcing in the first run of the game.

Ortiz followed with a scoreless third before giving way to Jose Montero, who struck out his first two batters in the fourth, but then allowed a double and walked two to load the bases. However, he ended the inning with a third strikeout to keep it a 1-0 game.

In the first four innings, Daytona did little against Jupiter starter Jake Brooks, logging a trio of two-out runners, but not advancing anyone past second base. In the fifth, though, Malvin Valdez roped a one-out double. One pitch later, McCrystal grounded a double down the right-field line, scoring Valdez to tie the game 1-1.

Montero went back to work and continued to work around runners, taking care of two singles in the fifth with a double play before retiring three straight after a leadoff hit in the sixth. The seventh saw Jupiter pick up a hit and a walk, but three lineouts to the outfield kept the game knotted up.

Montero (4-5) allowed five hits and three walks, but he struck out four and did not allow a run to keep the Tortugas in position to take the lead.

In the eighth, Daytona finally pulled in front. McCrystal led off with his second hit and was pinch-ran for by Eddy Isturiz, who promptly stole second. After moving to third with one out, Sammy Stafura lifted a sacrifice fly to center that was plenty deep to bring Isturiz home to put the Tortugas in front 2-1.

With the lead Hodgdon entered for his professional debut, which he began with a leadoff walk. However, pinch-runner Jordan McCants was thrown out trying to swipe second and Hodgdon retired the next two batters, including his first strikeout.

After Daytona left the bases loaded in the ninth, Hodgdon returned and allowed a leadoff infield hit to Jake DeLeo. After a sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch moved DeLeo with one out. After a walk, Hodgdon picked up a strikeout, then induced a flyout to end the game, nailing down the save and a 2-1 win.

The Tortugas play game five of the six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 6:00 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.