Batista, Blue Jays Shut Out Clearwater

August 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - In his second start as a member of the Blue Jays organization, Gilberto Batista fired five shutout innings, helping Dunedin to a 6-0 shutout win over Clearwater on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The win clinches a series victory for the Blue Jays.

Batista, who was acquired from Boston in the Danny Jansen trade, faced the minimum through four innings and finished with a walk-free night, striking out three.

The Blue Jays offense backed up their starter early, tallying four runs in the top of the third. The Jays got on the board with a Sean Keys RBI knock, and then eventually loaded the bases with no outs.

Clearwater pitcher Danyony Pulido retired the next two batters and came within an out of getting out of the frame with just one run of damage. However, the righty uncorked two wild pitches, and then surrendered an RBI single to Brock Tibbitts, allowing the Jays' lead to grow to 4-0.

In the fourth, Dunedin added on. Edward Duran lashed an RBI single to make it 5-0, then Manuel Beltre collected an RBI on a fielders' choice that made it 6-0.

Batista's night ended after working out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth inning.

Franly Urena took over in the sixth and delivered an inning and two thirds scoreless innings and then handed off to Eliander Alcalde, who finished the shutout with two and a third innings.

Duran finished the night 4-5 at the plate, his first four-hit game of the season. Keys wasn't far behind, going 3-5.

Dunedin will play for a fifth straight win on Saturday night in Clearwater, with first pitch set for 6:30. Fans can listen to the Blue Jays call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

