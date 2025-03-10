New Orleans Pelicans Sign Mo Bamba to 10-Day Contract

March 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed center Mo Bamba to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bamba, 7-0, 231, has appeared in 360 career games across seven seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, recording averages of 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.8 minutes per contest.

Bamba appeared in 28 games (two starts) with the LA Clippers this season, averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 block in 12.6 minutes per contest. Bamba has also appeared in four games (all starts) this season with the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 21.0 points, 14.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes per contest.

New Orleans's roster now stands at 18 players, including three two-way players.

