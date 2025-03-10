Austin Falls to Sioux Falls in Overtime, 108-101

March 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (17-8) fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (13-13), 108-101, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram led Austin with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. added with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Kyle Rode and Kyle Mangas finished with 15 points.

Both teams finished the first quarter tied at 25. In the second, Austin shot 50% from the field to take a 56-53 lead into halftime. Duke Jr. led the Spurs with 17 first-half points, while Malik Williams paced the Skyforce with 11. The Skyforce outscored Austin 28-26 in the third, led by 12 points from Josh Christopher to cut the deficit to one, 82-81. Sioux Falls built a nine-point lead in the fourth, but Austin responded with a 12-2 run to tie the game at 96 with three minutes remaining. Williams scored five straight to put the Skyforce ahead 101-96 before Austin forced overtime at 101-101.

After gaining the first possession in overtime, the Skyforce scored seven unanswered points to secure the overtime victory.

Malik Willaims recorded a double-double for Sioux Falls with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Christopher followed with 22 points, while Nassir Little added 19 for the Skyforce.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will face the Mexico City Capitanes on Tuesday, March 11 at 9 p.m. CT at Arena CDMX. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

