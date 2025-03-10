Oklahoma City Blue Win First Game over Iowa Wolves, 123-93

March 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue led the entire game over the Iowa Wolves in a 123-93 home win on Monday afternoon at the Paycom Center in the first meeting in a two-game series between the teams.

Trevor Keels was the leading scorer for Iowa (4-22) with 20 points. Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller finished with 15 points in his first game with Iowa since Feb. 7. Two-way Jesse Edwards returned from an extended stint with Minnesota and had 10 rebounds, six points and five steals.

Oklahoma City (14-12) two-way Adam Flagler poured in a game-high 31 points. Former Iowa Wolves standout Javonte Cooke was next with 24 points against his former team.

Cooke scored the first five points of the game and the Blue led 40-18 after the opening quarter. Iowa battled back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 10 points at 48-38 with Martez Brown's layup at the 5:35 mark. After a timeout, Oklahoma City closed the quarter on a 22-15 run for a 70-53 lead at halftime. The break didn't slow the Blue down as the led by as many as 34 in the third quarter and maintained a 30+ lead for the entire final quarter of action.

Flagler connected on eight three-pointers and as a team, Oklahoma City, made 18 and held Iowa to 11 overall. The Blue outrebounded the Wolves, 58-40, collected 18 second-chance points and had 52-38 points in the paint advantage. Each team had 21 turnovers with the Blue scoring 25 off the miscues and the Wolves had 19.

The two teams will close the series Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+ at the Paycom Center.

