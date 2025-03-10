Stockton Kings Best San Diego Clippers on Hispanic Heritage Night

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (18-7), defeated the San Diego Clippers (11-14), 123-105, Saturday evening at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Kings two-way guard Mason Jones led Stockton with the first triple double of the regular season, posting 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3PM), 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Forward Terry Taylor added 27 points and guard Jon Elmore poured in 21 points. Forward Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points. Center Jalen Thomas pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and guard Chasson Randle put up 12 points off the bench.

Clippers two-way forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. recorded 24 points, while guard D.J. Carton tallied 18 points. Forward Trentyn Flowers added 16 points and guard Cam Christie posted 10 points. Guards Jalen Adaway and Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points and 15 points off the bench, respectively.

The first quarter saw eight lead changes and five ties. The game was knotted up 22-all before the Clippers went on a 17-6 run to end the frame, 39-28. The Clippers took a 10-point lead in the second quarter, 39-49, before the Kings fought back, ending the half trailing by two, 54-56. In the third quarter, Stockton shot 72.7% from the field, 66.7% from beyond the arc and 100% from the foul line to lead 91-89 at the end of the frame. The Kings maintained the lead to close out the game 123-105.

The Stockton Kings will play the San Diego Clippers again at Adventist Health Arena tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 for Women's Empowerment Day. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on NBAGLeague.com and ClipperVision.

