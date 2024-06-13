New Mexico Ice Wolves Announce 2024-2025 Schedule

June 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced its 2024-2025 schedule for its sixth season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) as the league celebrates the start of its 50th season. The 2024-2025 season begins at home as the NM Ice Wolves host the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (US NTDP) on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 6:30pm MT and Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 6:30pm MT. The national team is comprised of some of the most elite American ice hockey players in the junior hockey age bracket. The following weekend the NM Ice Wolves open their regular season kicking off the NAHL's highly competitive South Division, affectionately known as the Dirty South, against the Corpus Christi IceRays. Full season and partial season tickets for NM Ice Wolves home games are available now by sending an email to tickets@nmicewolves.com Tickets for both games against the national team will be included for full season ticket holders while half season ticket holders will receive tickets to one of the US NTDP games.

"Starting the season against a team loaded with future NHL draft picks is an incredibly exciting way to start a season. Playing these games before the start of the regular season and the NAHL Showcase is a great way to have our team ready early," said New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach and General Manager Phil Fox. "We're looking forward to the upcoming season and with the support of our incredible fans and host families we know it will be a great one."

"The US NTDP has a long history with the NAHL and this is another great opportunity to grow it. The NM Ice Wolves are a great team and we look forward to two very competitive games to start the season," said Scott Monaghan, Asst. Executive Director USA Hockey, US NTDP and USA Hockey Arena. "USA Hockey loves to see the game grow in non-traditional markets such as New Mexico, and Stan Hubbard has built a great program in Albuquerque. We look forward to bringing the national team to New Mexico and hope to help spur even more interest in growing the game in that state."

Current season ticket holders are being contacted directly for renewals. After that process is complete, new season ticket packages will become available for purchase in the order that emails to tickets@nmicewolves.com are received. Season ticket holders receive a guaranteed seat for all 30 NM Ice Wolves home games in the regular season, priority access to playoff tickets and priority renewal. Season tickets start at $770 for reserved stadium chair seats, and $420 for bleacher seats. With the purchase of a full season package, you'll receive an NA3HL Season Pass for best seats available on game day. Season tickets can be contracted using a payment plan that is available when finalizing. For accessible and companion seating please also contact tickets@nmicewolves.com.

Partial season tickets (14 games) start at $385 for reserved stadium chair seats and $210 for bleacher seats with bonus tickets to one US NTDP game. Partial season tickets will also available in a six-game flex pack, $165 for stadium chair seats and $90 for bleacher seats. As soon as they are available, single game tickets will go on sale and will be available for purchase at the team's ticket website.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

Below is the NM Ice Wolves 2024-2025 schedule with home games marked (Home). All home games are at 6:30p.m. MT unless marked otherwise, check the website for away times:

2024-2025 NM ICE WOLVES REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, September 13 vs. USA Hockey National Team Development Program (Home)

Saturday, September 14 vs. USA Hockey National Team Development Program (Home)

Friday, September 20 vs. Corpus Christi IceRays (Home)

Saturday, September 21 vs. Corpus Christi IceRays (Home)

Sunday, September 22 vs. Corpus Christi IceRays (Home) *at 2pm MT

Wednesday, September 25 - Saturday, September 28 NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN

Friday, October 4 @ Corpus Christi IceRays

Saturday, October 5 @ Corpus Christi IceRays

Sunday, October 6 @ Corpus Christi IceRays

Friday, October 11 @ Shreveport Mudbugs

Saturday, October 12 @ Shreveport Mudbugs

Friday, October 18 @ Odessa Jackalopes

Saturday, October 19 @ Odessa Jackalopes

Friday, October 25 @ Oklahoma Warriors

Saturday, October 26 @ Oklahoma Warriors

Friday, November 1 vs. Oklahoma Warriors (Home)

Saturday, November 2 vs. Oklahoma Warriors (Home)

Friday, November 8 @ El Paso Rhinos

Saturday, November 9 @ El Paso Rhinos

Friday, November 22 vs. Oklahoma Warriors (Home)

Saturday, November 23 vs. Oklahoma Warriors (Home)

Friday, November 29 @ Oklahoma Warriors

Saturday, November 30 @ Oklahoma Warriors

Friday, December 6 @ Colorado Grit

Saturday, December 7 @ Colorado Grit

Friday, December 13 vs. Colorado Grit (Home)

Saturday, December 14 vs. Colorado Grit (Home)

Sunday, December 15 vs. Colorado Grit (Home) *at 2pm MT

Friday, December 20 @ Lone Star Brahmas

Saturday, December 21 @ Lone Star Brahmas

Friday, December 30 vs. El Paso Rhinos (Home)

Saturday, December 31 vs. El Paso Rhinos (Home)

Friday, January 3 vs. Shreveport Mudbugs (Home)

Saturday, January 4 vs. Shreveport Mudbugs (Home)

Friday, January 11 vs. Lone Star Brahmas (Home)

Saturday, January 12 vs. Lone Star Brahmas (Home)

Friday, January 17 @ Amarillo Wranglers

Saturday, January 18 @ Amarillo Wranglers

Friday, January 31 vs. Odessa Jackalopes (Home)

Saturday, February 1 vs. Odessa Jackalopes (Home)

Wednesday, February 5 @ Corpus Christi Ice Rays

Friday, February 7 @ Odessa Jackalopes

Saturday, February 8 @ Odessa Jackalopes

Friday, February 14 @ Colorado Grit

Saturday, February 15 @ Colorado Grit

Friday, February 21 vs. Odessa Jackalopes (Home)

Saturday, February 22 vs. Odessa Jackalopes (Home)

Friday, February 28 vs. El Paso Rhinos (Home)

Saturday, March 1 vs. El Paso Rhinos (Home)

Friday, March 7 vs. Amarillo Wranglers (Home)

Saturday, March 8 vs. Amarillo Wranglers (Home)

Friday, March 14 @ Colorado Grit

Saturday, March 15 @ Colorado Grit

Wednesday, March 19 vs. Corpus Christi IceRays (Home)

Friday, March 21 @ El Paso Rhinos

Saturday, March 22 @ El Paso Rhinos

Friday, March 27 vs. Colorado Grit (Home)

Saturday, March 28 vs. Colorado Grit (Home)

Sunday, March 29 vs. Colorado Grit (Home) *at 2pm MT

View the entire 2024-2025 NAHL schedule here.

A new season also means new opportunities for local families in Albuquerque to become a unique and crucial part of the NM Ice Wolves by becoming a host family for a player. Hosting a player can be an exciting and rewarding experience that often leads to lifelong friendships between the player and his host family. To learn more about becoming a host family and frequently asked questions please visit: https://www.nmicewolves.com/you-can-make-a-difference-become-a-new-mexico-ice-wolves-host-family

