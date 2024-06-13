2024 NAHL Draft Recap

June 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The 2024 NAHL Draft took place on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The Aberdeen Wings were able to select 6 players through the draft.

The Wings first pick was Cade Moxham. He was picked in the first round, 19th overall. Moxham is an '04 left-shot left wing and center from DeWinton, AB, CAN. He stands at 6'2" at around 190 lbs. During the 2023-24 season, he played with the Olds Grizzlys of the AJHL, and was a Captain for the team. He appeared in 55 games scoring 15 goals, 21 assists, totalling 36 points on the season. Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "Cade is a mature veteran hockey player that plays both ends of the ice. He has great leadership qualities as well".

The next pick the Wings had was Kyle Murray-Smith going 41st overall. Murray-Smith, from Hanover, NH, is a 6'5" left-shot forward. He's an '05 that played with the Kimball Union Academy for the 2023-24 season. He played in 30 games scoring 12 goals, 13 assists, for 25 points. Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut says "Kyle is an all around power forward that plays to his size all 200 feet. He's a very good skater and has a good skill set. Kyle has been a player we've followed for a while and was recently drafted by the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. Very excited to have him be a part of the Wings Family and he'll be a player the fans will enjoy watching this season at the Odde".

Next, going 54th overall to the Wings was Daniel, DJ, Macleish. Macleish is an '05 from Troy, MI. He is a 5'10" left-shot defenseman who recently played with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings of the NCDC. In 50 games, he scored 19 goals, 28 assists, for 47 points total.

"DJ is a hard and heavy defenseman that has a lot of upside. He is a player we've watched all year playing in Idaho Falls, and we're excited to have him as a Wing. He skates very well, plays well offensively, and plates with a lot of physicality. He will be a solid defenseman for us and excited to see him in a Wings jersey" says Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut.

The fourth pick for the Wings was center Owen Pitters. Pitters, from Chesterfield, MI, is a right-shot forward who has a family tie to the Wings, being a cousin of former Wings player Adam Pitters. Owen, who stands at 5 '11", recently played with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings of the NCDC. He appeared in 20 games scoring 13 goals, 5 assists, for 18 points. Prior to that, he played with the LaSalle Vipers of the GOJHL where he appeared in 23 games scoring 9 goals, 10 assists, for 19 points.

"Owen is a player that played juniors at a young age, and he understands what it takes to be a high end contributor. Having another Pitters in our organization was a big deal when we started to recruit Owen" says Head Coach Scott Langer.

With the 114th overall pick in the NAHL Draft, the Wings selected Isahn Mittoo, a 6'0" center from Toronto, ON, CAN. Ishan is an '04 who recently played with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 57 games scoring 13 goals, 21 assists, for 34 total points on the season.

"Ishan is a tremendous young man that is a professional in everything he does. He's a player that plays to our identity and is remenous off the ice and in the community. He will be another key piece of our team and he is excited to be a Wing. Ishan will be great for our locker room and will be a center we lean on this season with his experience" says Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut.

And finally, for the Wings last pick in the draft and going 158th overall, was Kennan Reyelts. Reyelts comes from the Duluth, MN area, standing at 6 '2", is an '04 forward that comes from the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NA3HL. In 23 games, he scored 9 goals and 17 assists for 26 points. Head Coach Scott Langer says "Kennan is a 20 year old forward that works extremely hard and will push players around him to compete".

Overall the Aberdeen Wings were able to make great selections that will add extreme talent to this season's roster. "I thought our staff did a tremendous job evaluating talent and putting together a draft that will benefit the Aberdeen Wings come August" says Head Coach Scott Langer.

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut goes on to explain "We are very excited with all the players we selected in the draft. Scott, myself, and our scouting staff did their due diligence with each player we chose. We believe this draft made our team a lot deeper as a whole. We also, as a staff, selected talented hockey players, and overall great kids to play to our identity. We are excited to see all of our returners, tenders, draft picks, and invites at Main Camp in West Fargo this July".

The regular season schedule has been dropped. Don't miss your opportunity to see your favorite team in action! Home Opener is set for October 4th, but stay tuned for any preseason matchups happening!

Be sure to check all social media pages for updates, and more!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.