2024-25 Season Schedule Released

June 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The North American Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2024-25 season. The season marks the 50th anniversary of the NAHL, which will be celebrated by the league over the course of the season.

The New Jersey Titans begin their 9th season in Middletown on the road for their first 11 games, a franchise high. The road to the Robertson Cup begins in Rochester, New York, at 7:00pm on September 13th, the league's opening night that features 22 teams in action. After facing Rochester, the Titans head further north to face the Maine Nordiques the next weekend. New Jersey then heads to Blaine, Minnesota, for the NAHL Showcase tournament, where they will face an opponent from the Central, South, and Mountain Divisions. After stops in Canton,MA, Danbury, CT, and South Jersey, the Titans will skate on home ice for the first time in their home opener against the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday, October 12th, at 7:30pm, the first of a five game homestand.

Other highlights from the schedule include four straight games against the Philadelphia Rebels, with a pair of home and home games before Thanksgiving. New Jersey will host the Elmira Aviators for the first time on December 5th at 7:30pm. The Titans will stay home over the holiday break, beginning with seven straight games in Middletown beginning on December 17th against the Danbury Jr Hat Tricks, and finishing with a two game rematch against the division's champions in the Maryland Black Blacks on January 17th. New Jersey will also spend time on home ice heading into the playoffs, with five of their last seven games in Middletown, finishing against Rochester on April 5th.

The 2024-25 season holds the largest East Division in league history with the addition of the Elmira Aviators in Elmira, New York, bring the division to ten teams. The division expanded last season to Rochester and New Hampshire. With expansion teams in South Dakota and Minnesota, the North American Hockey League will have 35 teams competing for the Robertson Cup.

To download the 2024-25 NAHL season schedule, click this link. Find the full schedule below

Fri, 9/13 @Rochester

Sat, 9/14 @Rochester

Fri, 9/20 @Maine

Sat, 9/21 @Maine

Wed, 9/25-9/28 @NAHL Showcase, Blaine MN

Fri, 10/4 @Northeast

Sat, 10/5 @Northeast

Tue, 10/8 @Danbury

Fri, 10/11 @Philadelphia

Sat, 10/12 vs Philadelphia

Fri, 10/18 @Elmira

Sat, 10/19 @Elmira

Fri, 10/25 vs Johnstown

Sat, 10/26 vs Johnstown

Tue, 10/29 @Philadelphia

Fri, 11/1 vs New Hampshire

Sat, 11/2 vs New Hampshire

Fri, 11/8 @Philadelphia

Sat, 11/9 vs Philadelphia

Fri, 11/15 vs Philadelphia

Sat, 11/16 @Philadelphia

Fri, 11/22 vs Maine

Sat, 11/23 vs Maine

Fri, 11/29 @Northeast

Sat, 11/30 @Northeast

Thu, 12/5 vs Elmira

Fri, 12/6 vs Elmira

Fri, 12/13 @Maryland

Sat, 12/14 @Maryland

Tue, 12/17 vs Danbury

Fri, 12/20 vs New Hampshire

Sat, 12/21 vs New Hampshire

Fri, 1/10/25 vs Northeast

Sat, 1/11 vs Northeast

Fri, 1/17 vs Maryland

Sat, 1/18 vs Maryland

Fri, 1/24 @Danbury

Sat, 1/25 vs Danbury

Fri, 1/31 @Johnstown

Sat, 2/1 @Johnstown

Fri, 2/7 @New Hampshire

Sat, 2/8 @New Hampshire

Fri, 2/14 vs Elmira

Sat, 2/15 vs Elmira

Fri, 2/21 @Danbury

Sat, 2/22 @Danbury

Fri, 3/7 vs Maine

Sat, 3/8 vs Maine

Fri, 3/14 @Rochester

Sat, 3/15 @Rochester

Fri, 3/21 vs Johnstown

Sat, 3/22 vs Johnstown

Tue, 3/25 vs Philadelphia

Fri, 3/28 @Maryland

Sat, 3/29 @Maryland

Fri, 4/4 vs Rochester

Sat, 4/5 vs Rochester

