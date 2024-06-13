2024-25 Season Schedule Released
June 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Jersey Titans News Release
The North American Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2024-25 season. The season marks the 50th anniversary of the NAHL, which will be celebrated by the league over the course of the season.
The New Jersey Titans begin their 9th season in Middletown on the road for their first 11 games, a franchise high. The road to the Robertson Cup begins in Rochester, New York, at 7:00pm on September 13th, the league's opening night that features 22 teams in action. After facing Rochester, the Titans head further north to face the Maine Nordiques the next weekend. New Jersey then heads to Blaine, Minnesota, for the NAHL Showcase tournament, where they will face an opponent from the Central, South, and Mountain Divisions. After stops in Canton,MA, Danbury, CT, and South Jersey, the Titans will skate on home ice for the first time in their home opener against the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday, October 12th, at 7:30pm, the first of a five game homestand.
Other highlights from the schedule include four straight games against the Philadelphia Rebels, with a pair of home and home games before Thanksgiving. New Jersey will host the Elmira Aviators for the first time on December 5th at 7:30pm. The Titans will stay home over the holiday break, beginning with seven straight games in Middletown beginning on December 17th against the Danbury Jr Hat Tricks, and finishing with a two game rematch against the division's champions in the Maryland Black Blacks on January 17th. New Jersey will also spend time on home ice heading into the playoffs, with five of their last seven games in Middletown, finishing against Rochester on April 5th.
The 2024-25 season holds the largest East Division in league history with the addition of the Elmira Aviators in Elmira, New York, bring the division to ten teams. The division expanded last season to Rochester and New Hampshire. With expansion teams in South Dakota and Minnesota, the North American Hockey League will have 35 teams competing for the Robertson Cup.
To download the 2024-25 NAHL season schedule, click this link. Find the full schedule below
Fri, 9/13 @Rochester
Sat, 9/14 @Rochester
Fri, 9/20 @Maine
Sat, 9/21 @Maine
Wed, 9/25-9/28 @NAHL Showcase, Blaine MN
Fri, 10/4 @Northeast
Sat, 10/5 @Northeast
Tue, 10/8 @Danbury
Fri, 10/11 @Philadelphia
Sat, 10/12 vs Philadelphia
Fri, 10/18 @Elmira
Sat, 10/19 @Elmira
Fri, 10/25 vs Johnstown
Sat, 10/26 vs Johnstown
Tue, 10/29 @Philadelphia
Fri, 11/1 vs New Hampshire
Sat, 11/2 vs New Hampshire
Fri, 11/8 @Philadelphia
Sat, 11/9 vs Philadelphia
Fri, 11/15 vs Philadelphia
Sat, 11/16 @Philadelphia
Fri, 11/22 vs Maine
Sat, 11/23 vs Maine
Fri, 11/29 @Northeast
Sat, 11/30 @Northeast
Thu, 12/5 vs Elmira
Fri, 12/6 vs Elmira
Fri, 12/13 @Maryland
Sat, 12/14 @Maryland
Tue, 12/17 vs Danbury
Fri, 12/20 vs New Hampshire
Sat, 12/21 vs New Hampshire
Fri, 1/10/25 vs Northeast
Sat, 1/11 vs Northeast
Fri, 1/17 vs Maryland
Sat, 1/18 vs Maryland
Fri, 1/24 @Danbury
Sat, 1/25 vs Danbury
Fri, 1/31 @Johnstown
Sat, 2/1 @Johnstown
Fri, 2/7 @New Hampshire
Sat, 2/8 @New Hampshire
Fri, 2/14 vs Elmira
Sat, 2/15 vs Elmira
Fri, 2/21 @Danbury
Sat, 2/22 @Danbury
Fri, 3/7 vs Maine
Sat, 3/8 vs Maine
Fri, 3/14 @Rochester
Sat, 3/15 @Rochester
Fri, 3/21 vs Johnstown
Sat, 3/22 vs Johnstown
Tue, 3/25 vs Philadelphia
Fri, 3/28 @Maryland
Sat, 3/29 @Maryland
Fri, 4/4 vs Rochester
Sat, 4/5 vs Rochester
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024
- New Mexico Ice Wolves Announce 2024-2025 Schedule - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- 2024 NAHL Draft Recap - Aberdeen Wings
- 2024-25 Season Schedule Released - New Jersey Titans
- 2024 Draft Brings 14 into Wilderness Pack - Minnesota Wilderness
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Titans Stories
- 2024-25 Season Schedule Released
- 2024 NAHL Draft Recap
- Bartecko Named to All-NAHL First Team
- 2024 NAHL Draft Preview
- Bartecko Named MVP Finalist