2024 Draft Brings 14 into Wilderness Pack

Fourteen players will get a chance to don the green and black of the Minnesota Wilderness after being selected by the Wilderness Wednesday in the 2024 NAHL Draft.

Wilderness draft selections were comprised of 11 forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender

Asanali Sarkenov of Astana, Kazakhstan, was the first to have his name called by the Wilderness. Sarkenov is a 2006 right winger who put up five points in four games for Kazakhstan's U18 squad in the U18 World Championships. The Wilderness picked Sarkenov in the fourth round, 122 nd overall, after trading its selections in the first three rounds.

Sarkenov is one of three picks the Wilderness had in the fourth round. For the 123 rd overall selection, the Wilderness called Frantisek Netusil, a center from Prague, Czechia. Netusil is a 2007 center who spent 2023-24 with the New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA program, posting 44 goals and 61 assists for 105 points. Netusil is committed to play college hockey with Western Michigan University.

The Wilderness completed a busy 4 th round by selecting defenseman Charlie O'Connell. An Elgin, IL, native, O'Connell spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Reapers 18U AAA program. O'Connell generated 39 points in 50 games with the Reapers in 2023-24.

All 14 Wilderness 2024 draft selections will be invited to the team's tryout camp set for July 14-18 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Details on all Wilderness draft selections can be found below:

Round Pick # Name DOB Position Height/Weight

Shoots/

Catches Hometown Last team

4 122 Asanali Sarkenov 7/27/2006 RW 6'4?/198 lbs L Astana, KAZ Snezhnye Barsy Nur-Sultan

4 123 Frantisek Netusil 5/14/2007 C 6'/180 lbs R Prague, CZE New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA

4 127 Charlie O'Connell 2/15/2007 D 5'11?/168 lbs L Elgin, IL Chicago Reapers 18U AAA

6 192 Simon Zille 5/27/2005 G 6'/170 lbs L Trnava, SLV Zilina Jr.

7 216 Zach Howard 6/28/2006 D 5'11?/175 lbs R Brentwood, TN Bishop Kearney Selects 18U

7 227 Lyndon Donald-Gorman 2/24/2006 RW 5'10?/158 lbs R Edmonton, AB Camrose Kodiaks (AJHL)

8 262 Noah Dziver 5/15/2005 RW 5'10.5?/191 lbs R Winnipeg, MB Coquitlam Express (BCHL)

9 297 Caleb Kim 12/28/2007 RW 6'/155 lbs R Englewood, NJ North Jersey Avalanche 16U AAA

10 332 Jaxon Grosdidier 9/11/2004 RW 6'2?/195 lbs R Sioux Falls, SD Utah Outliers (NCDC)

11 367 Brayden Kaldenbach 8/23/2006 D 6'3?/190 lbs L Apple Valley, MN Eastview HS

12 402 Landon Marleau 10/16/2006 C 6'/180 lbs L Los Gatos, CA SAHA U18 Prep

13 437 Brenden Espenell 7/18/2007 D 6'2?/173 lbs R Winnipeg, MB Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA

14 472 Jackson Froysland 2/7/2006 C 5'11?/175 lbs L Byron Center, MI Byron Center HS

15 507 Mason Czarnecki 2/8/2005 LW 6'2?/190 lbs L Flint, MI Bozeman Icedogs (NA3HL)

