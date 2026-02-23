New @lagalaxy Combo Unlocked. Reus X Klauss
Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2026
- Fernández Mercau Lifts New York City FC to Draw in Opener - New York City FC
- Full Time Clip: It Ends Level in a Hard-Fought Draw - Charlotte FC
- Kévin Denkey and Nick Hagglund Lift FC Cincinnati to Opening Day Celebrations, Topping Atlanta United FC in 2-0 Victory at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Falls at San Jose in Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season with 5-0 Win against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- LAFC Wins MLS Season Opener, 3-0, over Inter Miami in Front of Record Crowd at la Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose Starts Season With Shutout Victory - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Waive Forward Christian Ramirez
- LA Galaxy Host New York City FC for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo on Sunday, February 22
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC