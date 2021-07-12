Negret Tabbed Low-A East Player of the Week
July 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia Fireflies outfielder Juan Carlos Negret was named the Low-A East Player of the week for July 5-11 today.
During that stretch, the Columbia Fireflies played the top team in the League, the Charleston RiverDogs, and the Cuba-native smashed four homers in six games played. Negret finished the week 7-27 (.259) with a league-leading four homers, seven runs scored and 11 RBI.
Negret punctuated the week with an all-time performance July 8. Thursday night, Negret went 3-5 from the plate while also drawing a walk. He set career-highs in RBI (7) and runs scored (4) while recording his third two-homer game of the season, his second of the month.
This week was also a historic week for Negret, who hit his 14th blast of the season, breaking the Columbia Fireflies's single-season home run record of 13, which was previously held by three players and most recently achieved by Matt Winaker, who did so in 2018.
The Columbia Fireflies return home to Segra Park July 20 to open up a seven-game set against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies will be celebrating Frontline Workers Appreciation Night, brought to you by T-Mobile, Princess Knight, presented by Lowes Foods and will have a t-shirt giveaway during the series. To purchase tickets for the event, visit FirefliesTickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Juan Carlos Negret of the Columbia Fireflies
|
Juan Carlos Negret of the Columbia Fireflies
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from July 12, 2021
- Infielder Daniel Castillo to Arizona Complex League - Carolina Mudcats
- The Sox Are Back in Salem - Salem Red Sox
- Negret Tabbed Low-A East Player of the Week - Columbia Fireflies
- Individual Tickets for Remaining Home Games Go on Sale July 15th - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Congressional Medal of Honor Society to Attend Tuesday Game - Charleston RiverDogs
- Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: July 13 Ã¢ÂÂ 18 - Down East Wood Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.