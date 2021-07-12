Negret Tabbed Low-A East Player of the Week

Juan Carlos Negret of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia Fireflies outfielder Juan Carlos Negret was named the Low-A East Player of the week for July 5-11 today.

During that stretch, the Columbia Fireflies played the top team in the League, the Charleston RiverDogs, and the Cuba-native smashed four homers in six games played. Negret finished the week 7-27 (.259) with a league-leading four homers, seven runs scored and 11 RBI.

Negret punctuated the week with an all-time performance July 8. Thursday night, Negret went 3-5 from the plate while also drawing a walk. He set career-highs in RBI (7) and runs scored (4) while recording his third two-homer game of the season, his second of the month.

This week was also a historic week for Negret, who hit his 14th blast of the season, breaking the Columbia Fireflies's single-season home run record of 13, which was previously held by three players and most recently achieved by Matt Winaker, who did so in 2018.

