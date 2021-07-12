The Sox Are Back in Salem

July 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







Upcoming Promotions

Don't miss out on any of our upcoming promotions!

Bark in the Park: Wednesday, July 14th 7:05pm

Wizard Night with T-Shirt Giveaway: Friday, July 16th 7:05pm

Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation Night: Saturday, July 17th 6:05pm

Spirit FM Night: Tuesday, July 20th 7:05pm

Teacher Appreciation Night w/ Fireworks: Friday, July 23rd 7:05pm

Pirate and Princess Night: Saturday, July 24th 6:05pm

Back to School Drive

The Salem Red Sox and Embrace Treatment Foster Care have partnered up for a back-to-school drive for local children in foster care. We will have a box accepting donations of school supplies at our games for the whole month of July, as well as in our front office if you prefer to come by between 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday.

The Summer Challenge

Experience Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark in a whole new way. Take on the Salem Red Sox Summer Fitness Challenge Course!

This event will take place on August 15th starting at 8:15am with waves of 5 racers released every 10 minutes with 20 minute breaks spread out periodically.

This is a unique opportunity to take on an obstacle challenge where you will take on plenty of stadium stairs at Haley Toyota Field with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains!

This event will have a combination of a boot camp workout, stair climbing session with fast-paced running and strength-based obstacle zones. This challenge was designed by the Spartan SGX Coach team at Ferguson Fitness. For more information on how to train for this event, visit FergusonFitness.com or follow us on social media!

With any questions, please contact Kayla Keegan at kkeegan@salemsox.com or (540) 302-0240.

