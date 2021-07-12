Infielder Daniel Castillo to Arizona Complex League
July 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of infielder Daniel Castillo from the Mudcats to the Brewers Blue of the Arizona Complex League.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 26 active players with four on the injured list.
In summary:
7/12: INF Daniel Castillo transferred from Carolina to Arizona Complex League
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from July 12, 2021
- Infielder Daniel Castillo to Arizona Complex League - Carolina Mudcats
- The Sox Are Back in Salem - Salem Red Sox
- Negret Tabbed Low-A East Player of the Week - Columbia Fireflies
- Individual Tickets for Remaining Home Games Go on Sale July 15th - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Congressional Medal of Honor Society to Attend Tuesday Game - Charleston RiverDogs
- Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: July 13 Ã¢ÂÂ 18 - Down East Wood Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.