Congressional Medal of Honor Society to Attend Tuesday Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs open their first July homestand on Tuesday night against the Augusta GreenJackets. Alongside Boeing, the RiverDogs will begin the homestand with their second military appreciation night of the season. The night will feature several distinguished guests as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society will be in attendance at the game.

The Recipients of the Medal of Honor are in Charleston to present their 2020 and 2021 Citizen Honors Service Awards for Acts of Selfless Service on Wednesday evening. This is the first time the prestigious awards dinner will take place in Charleston.

The RiverDogs will host 18 of the 67 living Medal of Honor Recipients at the game including Sergeant Major Matthew O. Williams, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The team will recognize Citizens Honors Award Honorees and the Medal of Honor Recipients in attendance during inning breaks throughout the night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

"Military outreach and honoring veterans along with our partners at Boeing, is a key component of our efforts in the community every year," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "When you have an opportunity to welcome and interact with Medal of Honor Recipients, you don't pass it up. We are thrilled to be hosting these decorated members of the military at the ballpark and want to thank the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and American Airlines for making the visit possible."

