Individual Tickets for Remaining Home Games Go on Sale July 15th

July 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today that individual tickets for remaining home games in August and September will officially go on sale Thursday, July 15th starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available both online and in-person at the Truist Box Office. Season Ticket Members and Ticket Voucher Plans will get first opportunity to purchase individual tickets on the days prior to July 15th.

The Woodpeckers promotional calendar for the last half of the season features six total giveaways, four fireworks shows, and two jersey auctions where fans can take home a game-worn jersey of their favorite player! More details on remaining promotions are below.

August 6th (6:30 p.m.) - Princess & Pirates Night with post-game fireworks presented by Q98 FM

August 7th (5 p.m.) - Alzheimer's Awareness Night with Purple Hat Giveaway (First 1,200 Fans) presented by McKee Homes with Specialty Alzheimer Jersey Auction

August 20th (6:30 p.m.) - Faith & Family Night with post-game fireworks presented by Manna Church

August 21st (5 p.m.) - Airborne Appreciation Night with Replica Camo Woodpeckers Jersey (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union & Foxy 99

August 22nd (2 p.m.) - Back to School Day with Youth Backpack Giveaway (First 750 Kids 12u) courtesy of PNC Bank & WKML 95.7 FM

September 2nd (6:30 p.m.) - The Office Night with a special appearance from Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit TV show 'The Office'

September 4th (5 p.m.) - Panthers Night with Replica Teal & Black Woodpeckers Jersey (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of FTCC & WFNC 640 AM

September 17th (6:30 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Night with post-game fireworks presented by Q98 FM

September 18th (5 p.m.) - Team Card Sheet Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of My Kiss 93.5 FM with COPA Jersey Auction

The Woodpeckers return to town on July 20th where they'll play six games against Kannapolis to close out the month of July. Tickets are available online at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com/tickets or in-person at the Truist Box Office. Don't miss out on the fun!

Low-A East League Stories from July 12, 2021

