Naturals Take Series Finale in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the series finale to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 on Sunday from Arvest Ballpark.

The RoughRiders (52-37) jumped on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning as Bubba Thompson tripled and scored on a double steal attempt when Josh Smith was caught in a rundown, making it 1-0.

Northwest Arkansas (47-42) then struck back in the bottom of the second to tie the game on a Jimmy Govern RBI single.

After a fourth-inning home run from Blake Perkins gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead, Jax Biggers tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single for the RoughRiders.

That score stayed until the eighth when Perkins knocked in a run on a fielder's choice and Govern plated another on a safety squeeze, putting the Naturals up 4-2.

Collin Snider (2-1) picked up the win for the Naturals, tossing the last two innings.

Tyler Thomas (1-2) was handed the loss for Frisco in his 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.

After a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders return home for a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers, a Seattle Mariners affiliate. Game one is on Tuesday, August 17th at 7:05 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter for the game.

Tuesday is Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Side Pony performing. For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

