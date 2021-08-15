Whale of a Game for Jonah; 'Hounds Win, 5-3

Jonah Bride opened the homestand with a grand slam home run and a 5-RBI night Tuesday ... and he closed it with a great Sunday afternoon at the dish.

Bride went 3-for-3 (plus a walk) with a two-run home run and a two-run double as the RockHounds defeated the San Antonio Missions, 5-3, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The 'Hounds got on the board quickly, with Max Schuemann (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) extending his on-base streak to 11 games on the first pitch of the home half of the first inning. One out later, Bride drove an Osvaldo Hernandez pitch over the left field wall for the game's first two runs.

With the lead at 2-1 in the fifth, Jhonny Santos drew a walk and Schuemann followed with his third hit of the day. One batter later Bride delivered again, this time with a two-run double in the left-centerfield gap.

After San Antonio's Allen Cordoba brought the Missions to within 4-3 in the sixth with a monster (two-run) home run to the batter's eye in center field, Santos capped the scoring with a towering home run into the left field bullpen.

Kyle Friedrichs went six strong innings for the win, his second of the series (he pitched seven scoreless innings in Tuesday night's opener). In his two starts against the Missions this week, Friedrichs allowed three runs in 13 innings of work (a 2.08 ERA).

Austin Briggs pitched two perfect innings for the hold and Montana DuRapau closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth for the save. After struggling early (a 12.15 ERA in May and June), Briggs has become one of the season's good "storylines." The left-hander has a 1.66 ERA over his last 14 appearances.

The RockHounds gained a split of the (six-game) series with the win, which began under gray, overcast skies and finished on a virtually perfect Sunday afternoon at the ballpark.

Kibbles & Bits

The RockHounds went "2-for-4" on streaks Sunday afternoon.

Jhonny Santos (1-for-2) had a walk and the solo home run to extend his on-base streak to 16 games (21-66, .318).

Max Schuemann's on-base streak is now at 11 games, and it's a "doozy." Max went 3-for-4 Sunday and is hitting .476 (20-for-42) with a .566 on-base percentage. He has nine walks, eight stolen bases (in nine attempts) and has scored 14 runs in the 11-gamer.

Jake Suddleson's 16-game on-base streak and Devin Foyle's 11-game hit streak both came to an end (both went 0-for-4 days Sunday), but both have been outstanding of late. Jake is hitting .328 in his last 17 games and Devin .278 (with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI) in his last dozen games.

Next Game: Tuesday, August 17

RockHounds vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

First of a six-game series and seventh of a 12-game homestand

First Pitch at 6:30

Two-for-Tickets with a coupon from Baskin-Robbins

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a six-game series at Momentum Bank Ballpark (Tuesday through Sunday), including:

Thirsty Thursday (August 19), RockHounds T-Shirt Night (Friday, August 20), and Saturday night fireworks (August 21).

Double-A Central League Stories from August 15, 2021

