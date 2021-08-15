Naturals Spin Second Doubleheader Shutout in Franchise History over Frisco

Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitching did not allow a run across both games of a doubleheader Saturday against the Frisco RoughRiders, winning 1-0 and 10-0 against the league's best team.

Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) twirled a seven-inning complete game shutout in Game 1, using just 80 pitches across hit 7.0 innings (average of 11.4 pitches/inning), not walking a batter while striking out five. It was his longest outing of the season innings-wise, the second seven-inning complete game for a Naturals pitcher in as many weeks and the first complete-game shutout of 2021 for a Northwest Arkansas arm.

The lone run of the first game was courtesy of Jimmy Govern, who connected on his first of two home runs Saturday in the second inning. Govern also added another solo shot in Game 2 to cap the night's scoring, putting his Double-A home run total and three on the season, eight across three levels of Minor League Baseball this season.

Vinnie Pasquantino put together another impressive day at the plate, reaching base in five of his six plate appearances over the two games. He doubled and drew two walks in the first game of the day, then doubled and homered in game two. His home run was a three-run shot that kicked off a seven-run fourth inning where the first seven batters of the inning reached base.

Two batters after Pasquantino's fifth homer with the Naturals and 18th overall this season, Freddy Fermin smashed a two-run shot himself, his ninth long ball of the year.

Blake Perkins singled home Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) as the seventh straight batters to reach opening up the inning, after the Naturals were retired in order through the first three innings. Austin Dennis later scored the inning's seventh and final run, coming around from second on an errant pickoff throw.

Two more runs scored in the fifth, on a Fermin single and Hicklen fielders' choice, then Govern capped the night's offense with his sixth inning solo shot.

Nolan Watson made his second start of the season in Saturday's second game and offered his third scoreless outing of the season, before turning the ball over to the bullpen as Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Royals' prospect) pitched two perfect innings to earn his second win of the year and Robert Garcia ended the night with two scoreless frames of his own. From the last out of the third to the first of the seventh inning, the three arms combined to retire 11 straight RoughRiders hitters.

The pair of shutout wins marked just the second time in franchise history that the Naturals have won both games of a doubleheader with shutouts. The first (and last) time came on June 9th, 2010, with 3-0 and 4-0 wins (both 7 innings) over the Arkansas Travelers in North Little Rock.

That season, they recorded shutout wins in back-to-back games twice, which the team has now accomplished eight times since 2008 after Saturday's victories. Prior to the wins over Frisco, the most recent back-to-back shutouts occurred May 6th and 7th against the Arkansas Travelers in 2017 in Springdale, 4-0 and 3-0 wins.

11 combined runs is the second-most scored by the Naturals in back-to-back shutouts, just behind the 13 between 6-0 and 7-0 wins on July 24th and 25th against Arkansas and Springfield.

Northwest Arkansas (46-42) sits just 4.5 games out of first-place Wichita in the Double-A Central North Division and will look to win the series against Frisco (52-36) on Sunday, with a 2:05 pm CT first pitch.

