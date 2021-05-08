Naturals Fall to .500 with Losses to Travelers

After starting the season strong with back-to-back wins, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals saw their record move back down to an even 2-2, with losses to the Arkansas Travelers Thursday (4-2) and a rain-shortened contest Friday (4-0 in 5 innings) in North Little Rock.

Thursday's contest started out in Northwest Arkansas' favor, with infielder Angelo Castellano making his presence felt early on. In the second, the shortstop connected for a solo shot, his first home run of the season. In the third, he singled home Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline Royals' No. 25 prospect) to give the Naturals a 2-1 lead.

Marcelo Martinez pitched the game's first five innings and was stellar, with nine strikeouts and no walks, while surrendering just two hits and one run.

Through the season's first two games and into the middle of the sixth inning on Thursday, the Naturals had not yet trailed in a game all season long, a stretch of 23.5 innings that was snapped in the bottom of the sixth when the Travelers took their first lead of the season.

Peyton Gray surrendered three runs between the sixth and seventh innings and once the Naturals fell behind, they could not climb back in, dropping Thursday's game 4-2.

Rain shortened Friday's contest, with the Naturals only scratching across three hits in a five-inning loss to the Travelers.

Stephen Woods Jr. struggled in his first start in the Royals organization, surrendering four runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings. While Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 3- prospect) kept the Naturals in the game with 1.2 scoreless, rain ended the night prematurely in the fifth inning, once the game was official. Earlier in the night, there was a 39-minute delay for rain as well.

Clay Dungan, back in the lineup and leadoff position, was responsible for two of the three Northwest Arkansas hits, while designated hitter Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) collected the third.

With two games left in the series, the Naturals look to get back in the win column and still seek at least a series split, Saturday night in North Little Rock. Once again, the Travelers host the Naturals at 6:10 p.m. from Dickey-Stevens Park with right-hander Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 12 prospect) on the mound for Northwest Arkansas.

