Missions Complete First Shutout of 2021

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions offense struck early and often on their way to a 6-0 shutout victory Saturday night. The shutout win is the first for the Missions since a 1-0 win against Fresno on August 2, 2019.

It took the Missions until the 11th inning to take their first lead in Friday's game, Saturday night was a different story. With two outs and Robbie Podorsky on second, Taylor Kohlwey drove him in with an RBI double. The very next pitch, Kyle Overstreet drove in Kohlwey with an RBI single. The Missions led 2-0 after the top of the first inning.

The Missions continued the hit parade in the second inning. With two runners on base, Podorsky doubled down the left field line to score both runners and give the Missions an early 4-0 lead.

The Missions were the last team in the Double-A Central to hit a home run. That all changed when Jack Suwinski went yard in the top of the sixth inning. His home run made it a 5-0 Missions lead and they never looked back.

The Hooks had an opportunity to even the score in the bottom of the second inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Corpus Christi. Missions' starter Aaron Leasher was able to work out of it and strand all three baserunners. This would end up being the best scoring chance that the Hooks had.

Leasher pitched three innings before being replaced by Mason Fox going into the fourth inning. Leasher struck out one batter while walking one and allowing two hits. James Reeves and Fred Schlichtolz also contributed to the shutout.

Mason Fox records his first win of the year while Hunter Brown is the losing pitcher.

The Missions and Hooks will conclude their six-game series Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field. Right-hander Reiss Knehr (1-0, 3.60) is slated to start for San Antonio against the right-handed Chad Donato (0-0, 0.00). First will be at 1:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 3-2 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 1-4, BB, 3 K

- The Missions offense has struck out at least 11 times in each of the first five games

- First Shutout win since August 2, 2019 against Fresno

- Missions' outfielder Robbie Podorsky has at least one base hit in each of the first five games

The Missions home opener will be Tuesday, May 18th against Frisco. First pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

