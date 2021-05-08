Hooks Blanked by Missions, 6-0

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks were shut out for the first time this season Saturday by the San Antonio Missions, 6-0.

The Missions jumped on Astros prospect Hunter Brown early in his first start above short-season ball. Despite striking out the side in the first inning, Brown allowed two runs on back-to-back two out knocks by Taylor Kohlwey and Kyle Overstreet.

It jumped to 4-0 in the second when Robbie Podorsky ripped a two-run double.

Brown (L, 0-1) lasted 3.0 innings, allowing six hits, four runs and two walks with five punch outs.

The Hooks were held to just five hits by a committee led by Missions starter Aaron Leasher, who tossed 3.0 innings. Mason Fox worked 2.0 clean innings to earn the win.

All five Hooks hits were singles, each of them coming with two outs.

On a positive note for the Hooks and Astros alike, rehabbing Houston reliever Enoli Paredes dazzled in 2.0 perfect innings of work, including five strikeouts. He fanned the side in order in the fifth.

The Hooks aim to split the series in the finale Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field. Chad Donato (0-1) is scheduled for his second start with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

