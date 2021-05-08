Missed Opportunity Costs Drillers in Loss

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers shortstop Jacob Amaya fields a hard ground ball(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

TULSA - The Tulsa Drillers had a chance for a big first inning Saturday night in the fifth game of a season-opening series with Amarillo. After two batters, the Drillers had scored a run and went on to load the bases with no outs, but they failed to add another run in the frame. The missed opportunity proved costly as the Sod Poodles overcame the early deficit and posted a 5-3 victory at ONEOK Field.

Amarillo has now won three of the first five games of the season, with the series finale set for Sunday afternoon. The Drillers will need a victory to salvage a series split.

A night after scoring six first-inning runs in a big win over the Sod Poodles, the Drillers threatened to do the same thing in Saturday's matchup. Leadoff batter Jacob Amaya doubled to open the bottom of the first inning, and Michael Busch brought him home with another two-base hit. From there, Tulsa loaded the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and a double play kept the score at 1-0.

Tulsa starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot blanked the Sod Poodles through the first three innings, but a solo home run from Jake McCarthy leading off the fourth leveled the score at 1-1.

The game's Amarillo took the lead in the fifth with three runs off reliever Bryan Warzek. The Sod Poodles used four hits, a walk, a hit batter and an error to take a 5-1 lead.

The Drillers attempted a late rally in the bottom of the ninth when Devin Mann walked and Donovan Casey singled to open the inning. With one out, Romer Cuadrado singled to load the bases, forcing Amarillo manager Shawn Roof to ball on his closer Junior Garcia.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Rincon greeted Garcia with a lined single to left field that scored both Mann and Casey. It was the first hit allowed this season by the lefthander.

Garcia bounced back to strikeout Clayton Daniel before walking Busch. With the bases full, Kody Hoese made a bid for a game-tying hit, but his sharp grounder was fielded by second baseman JanCarlos Clinton who flipped to second for the game-ending putout.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The fourth-inning homer from McCarthy was the only blemish on Pepiot's outing. The right-hander, who is ranked as the third-best pitching prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, worked four complete innings, surrendering the one run on four hits. He walked a batter and struck out four.

*The game attracted a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 5,004. It is the second straight sellout at ONEOK Field and the third of the young season.

*Drillers pitchers were called for three balks in the game, including two on reliever Hunter Speer in the seventh inning.

*Amaya was ejected after arguing a called strike three to end the bottom of the seventh.

*Amarillo starting pitcher Jeff Bain fell one out short of qualifying for the victory, retiring 11 straight batters at one point. He departed with two outs in the fifth, allowing just the one run on three hits.

*The Drillers failed to hit a home run for the first time this season.

*Garcia has saved all three of Amarillo's victories.

UP NEXT: Amarillo at Tulsa, Sunday, May 9, 1:05 PM at ONEOK Field. Amarillo RHP Humberto Mejia (0-0, 5.40 ERA) versus TBA.

