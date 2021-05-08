One for the "W" Column

May 8, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







It took an early home run ... an escape or two on the mound ... and a game-winning pinch-hit RBI from a familiar face ... but the RockHounds broke into the win column for the first time in the new season with a 6-5 win over Frisco Friday night at Riders Field in the Metroplex.

Tyler Ramirez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field in the top of the ninth, breaking a 5-5 tie ... the fourth (and final) lead change of a game that went back-and-forth game from the outset.

Jonah Bride, how had two hits and scored twice, ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to start the scoring.

After Frisco took a 3-2 lead, Kyle McCann's flair double and Mickey McDonald's single brought home runs in the fourth inning to put the 'Hounds back on top, 4-3. But, again, the Riders came back to go on top, 5-4, after five innings and took the one-run advantage into the eighth.

Bride's two-out single in the top of the eighth turned into the tying run when Jeremy Eierman ripped an RBI double to deep center field.

RockHounds reliever Jesus Zambrano struck out the first four batters he faced before a walk, a steal and a ground out put the tying run at third base with two out in the Frisco eighth.Zack Erwin entered the game and got J.P. Martinez to pop out to Eierman at third base to end the threat.

McDonald led off the ninth with a walk ... went to second base on a balk and to third on a ground out. Manager Bobby Crosby then turn to Ramirez as a pinch hitter and Tyler's fly ball to right field was just deep enough to score the speedy McDonald, breaking the tie.

Erwin allowed a one-out single in the ninth and Zach Jackson (after going 3-0 to the dangerous Sherten Apostle) got the last two outs for the save.

It wasn't easy ... but the 'Hounds are in the win column.

Kibbles & Bits

Jonah Bride went 2-for-3 (plus a hit by pitch), including his two-run homer.

After going 0-for-3 on Opening Night, Jeremy Eierman is 4-for-11 in his last three games, with two doubles, a home runs and two RBI (including the game-tying ribbie in the eighth inning Friday night).

Next Game

Saturday, May 8 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Riders Field Frisco, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fifth of a six-game series and road trip

Probable Starters

FRI: Yerry Rodriguez (RH, first start)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, first start)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds open their home season on Tuesday, May 11, at Momentum Bank Ballpark, hosting the San Antonio Missions in a six-game series running Tuesday-through-Sunday (May 11-16).

The homestand includes Thirsty Thursday (May 13) ... Bucket Hat night (Friday) ... Fireworks (Saturday) ... Women's Visors (Sunday) and more ... check the Rockhounds web site for more!

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.