Additional Tickets Released for Bedlam Baseball at ONEOK Field

May 8, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Bedlam Baseball is returning to Tulsa for the first time in two years. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 11 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Additional tickets just released for the matchup at ONEOK Field!

It will be a non-conference matchup with the Sooners playing as the home team. The game is scheduled to be televised nationally on ESPN2.

"We are excited to bring one of college baseball's best rivalries back to Tulsa this year," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "It seems to always be an exciting game when these two teams play in Tulsa, and we expect the same thing this year with both programs fielding strong squads. It should make for a great evening in downtown Tulsa."

Seating will follow COVID safety protocols with attendance capacity reaching approximately 65 percent.

