Additional Tickets Released for Bedlam Baseball at ONEOK Field
May 8, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
Bedlam Baseball is returning to Tulsa for the first time in two years. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 11 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Additional tickets just released for the matchup at ONEOK Field!
It will be a non-conference matchup with the Sooners playing as the home team. The game is scheduled to be televised nationally on ESPN2.
"We are excited to bring one of college baseball's best rivalries back to Tulsa this year," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "It seems to always be an exciting game when these two teams play in Tulsa, and we expect the same thing this year with both programs fielding strong squads. It should make for a great evening in downtown Tulsa."
Seating will follow COVID safety protocols with attendance capacity reaching approximately 65 percent.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from May 8, 2021
- Additional Tickets Released for Bedlam Baseball at ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers
- One for the "W" Column - Midland RockHounds
- Drillers Hold Early Lead to Even Series - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Midland Hands Frisco First Loss of the Season - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Drillers Stories
- Additional Tickets Released for Bedlam Baseball at ONEOK Field
- Big Offensive Night Fuels Big Win for the Drillers
- Drillers Stage Rally But Lose in Extra Innings
- Four Homers, Strong Bullpen Work Give Drillers First Win
- Drillers Baseball Returns Before Crowd of over 5,000