Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (5-13) at Iowa Cubs (11-7)

April 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #19: Nashville Sounds (5-13) vs. Iowa Cubs (11-7)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-1, 2.08) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (1-2, 6.00)

First Pitch: 6:38 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Against Matt Swarmer: Iowa starter Matt Swarmer pitched against Nashville on April 6 and limited the Sounds to three runs on three hits in five innings. The following Sounds have plate appearances against the right-hander: Bandy - 0-for-2; Calhoun - 0-for-2, R, BB; Davidson - 0-for-1, R, BB; Fontana - 0-for-2; Granite - 1-for-2; Tocci - 1-for-3, K; White - 0-for-1, BB, K.

Welcome Rougned Odor: Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor has joined the Sounds on a Major League rehab assignment. Odor was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 13 with a right knee sprain. The second baseman was hitting .167 (7-for-42) with 5 runs scored and 2 RBI prior to being injured. Odor is the first Rangers player to join the Sounds on rehab assignment.

Back in the Rotation: Tonight's starter Phillips Valdez made a brief relief appearance in game two of Sunday's doubleheader. Valdez tossed a 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning and threw 13 pitches, 9 of which were strikes. The right-hander previously started on April 18 against Round Rock but the game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning. In Valdez's two official starts in 2019, he has averaged 59.5 pitches and 41.5 strikes while averaging 10.57 strikeouts per 9 innings.

High Five for Eli: Sounds SS/CF Eli White has another 5-game hitting streak after a double in Monday night's game. It's the second 5-game hitting streak of the season for the first year Triple-A player. During his current 5-game streak, he's hitting .368 (7-for-19) with 1 run, 2 doubles and 1 triple. White also had a 5-game hitting streak from April 4-8 - all games against the Iowa Cubs.

No Homers Allowed Here: The pitching staffs for the Sounds and Cubs have both prevented the long ball this year. Iowa ranks first in the Pacific Coast League with only 14 home runs allowed while the Sounds rank third with 19 allowed. The two teams combined for six home runs when they played each other in Nashville April 4-8. Each team hit three.

Keep it Clean: Along with keeping the ball in the ballpark, these two teams are two of the best defensive teams in the PCL. Iowa ranks first in the league with a team fielding percentage of .987 and Nashville ranks third with a .981 fielding percentage. Iowa has committed only 8 errors this year and Nashville has committed 12.

What's the word around Nashville?

Tim Dillard (@DimTillard)

Old Town Road @CD_Pelham | @TaylorG1201 @bmfeigl | @nashvillesounds

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

2B Rougned Odor will begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Nashville tonight at Iowa. He has been sidelined since April 11 with right knee sprain.

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Starting at 2B and scheduled to play 7 innings / get 3 at-bats. First pitch here in Iowa is 6:38 CT.

