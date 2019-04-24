Home Runs Not Enough as Sounds Fall Again

DES MOINES, Iowa - Matt Davidson and Willie Calhoun belted home runs for the Nashville Sounds but it wasn't enough in a 6-4 loss Wednesday night at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Davidson's solo blast came in the second inning and was his fifth of the season. Calhoun's was a three-run shot in the top of the ninth to make it interesting. It was Calhoun's fourth long ball of the season with Nashville.

Iowa got on the board right way against Nashville starter Phillips Valdez. With two outs and runners at first and second in the opening inning, Cubs' third baseman Cristhian Adames singled to left field but the ball got past Calhoun and to the wall. Both runners came around to score to help Iowa build an early 2-0 lead.

After Davidson's home run in the second, Nashville's offense went ice cold against Iowa starter Matt Swarmer. The Sounds didn't record another hit until Zack Granite started the ninth with a single. Swarmer and multiple relievers for Iowa retired 16 Nashville hitters in a row at one point in the game.

The Cubs tacked on single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings to make it a 4-1 game, and then another two in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 6-1.

Granite singled to start the top of the ninth and moments later Carlos Tocci drew a walk to put a pair of runners on base for Calhoun. The left fielder belted a three-run blast to right-center field to pull the Sounds within a pair of runs at 6-4.

Cubs reliever James Norwood slammed the door by striking out Andy Ibanez and Davidson to end the game.

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor started for Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment. He went 0-for-3 and is expected to play a full game for the Sounds Thursday.

Game two of the five-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at Principal Park. Nashville has not announced a starter to go against Iowa right-hander Colin Rea (1-0, 3.24). First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 6-4 loss, the Sounds are now 5-14 on the season.

Nashville's record of 5-14 is just one full game shy of equaling the franchise's worst start in its Pacific Coast League era (1998-present). The 2008 and 2012 clubs started the season 4-15 through 19 games.

Matt Davidson (5) and Willie Calhoun (4) have accounted for 9 of Nashville's 20 home runs.

The 91 pitches and 59 strikes thrown by Phillips Valdez are both season-highs.

