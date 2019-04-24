Redbirds Start Road Swing with 7-5 Win

OMAHA, Nebraska - The Memphis Redbirds (10-9) locked down on the mound in the latter innings and came up with timely hits in a 7-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. The Redbirds are at the start of a 13-game road trip, their longest since August 2015.

John Nogowski was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Drew Robinson walked twice and scored three runs. Andrew Knizner and Edmundo Sosa both had two hits in the game as well. Nogowski now has hits in nine of his last 10 games, and Knizner has three-straight multi-hit games and knocks in nine-of-10 as well.

Harold Arauz started and allowed four runs in his first 4.0 innings, but after a two-run home run tied the game in the bottom of the fourth he settled down and retired the final eight Storm Chasers (9-10) he faced. He picked up the win with 6.0 innings of work, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts.

After Arauz, Tommy Layne retired the side in order in the seventh and Chris Ellis got three-straight outs in the eighth. At that point, Memphis had taken a 7-4 lead as its pitching had put down 14-straight Storm Chasers.

The breathing room proved important, as Omaha plated a run to make it 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth and had the bases loaded with two outs before Ellis got a strikeout to end the ballgame.

Tommy Edman stole his fourth base of the season, and Robinson swiped his third.

The Redbirds continue their 13-game road trip to Omaha, New Orleans, and Nashville tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Storm Chasers. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 7.

