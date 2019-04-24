Missions and Dodgers Postponed

April 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO - Tonight's series opener between the San Antonio Missions and the Oklahoma City Dodgers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 25 with game one set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven inning affairs.

The Troy Stokes Jr. Rawlings Gold Glove Award presentation will take place between game one and game two. Game two will start approximately 40 minutes after the completion of game two.

Anyone who bought tickets for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any Missions 2019 regular season game, excluding July 3.

Right-hander Burch Smith is scheduled to start game one of Thursday's doubleheader for the Missions while right-hander Bubba Derby will start game two. Oklahoma City has not announced their starting pitchers.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.