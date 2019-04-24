"Best in Show" at Fresno Lowriders Weekend to be Adapted into 2020 "Copa" Identity

FRESNO, Calif. - As part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" (Fun Cup!), a new-for-2019 alter ego, the "Fresno Lowriders (Lowriders de Fresno)" has been unveiled by the Fresno Grizzlies as part of the nationwide MiLB promotion. Clad in an eye-catching purple, black and gold color scheme (images attached), the Lowriders will take the field four times at Chukchansi Park in 2019 on June 15-16 (vs. Omaha) and July 27-28 (vs. Reno), in a pair of "Lowriders Weekends" in Downtown Fresno, presented by Tecate.

After the initial announcement was so well received, the organization is already looking ahead to 2020.

In addition to the amazing new uniforms on the field, a car show at Chukchansi Park is being planned for the first Lowriders Weekend, and the "best in show" will win the "Sonny Madrid Award" on June 15, named for the Central Valley native and founder of Lowrider Magazine. It's also been announced that the winner will see their beautiful car be the centerpiece of the 2020 Fresno Lowriders identity. The winning car will be adapted into the 2020 Fresno Lowriders logo, with the color scheme for the uniform matching the car as well.

Online registration for the car show on Lowriders Weekend (June 15-16) is currently open, available at this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/Lowriderweekend

The Fresno Lowriders logos, uniforms and merchandise were designed by Fresno Grizzlies graphic designer Dorian Castro, a Central California native (Huron), lending a definitive local flair and expertise to Fresno's entry into Copa de la DiversiÃ³n. The 2019 "Sonny Madrid Award" winner will work with Castro on the design, with a whole new Lowriders motif developed using the winning car as inspiration.

Castro, who's been with the Grizzlies since 2015, has been an integral part of several branding projects with the franchise, designing the club's "Fresno Tacos" look for home "Taco Tuesday" games (2015), and re-designs of that look in 2017 and 2019. He also helped design the Fresno Grizzlies' overall rebrand, moving from orange and black to scarlet, black and cream, with a whole new set of permanent logos beginning this season.

Copa de la DiversiÃ³n is Minor League Baseball's mission to authentically connect teams with their diverse communities, and embrace/celebrate culture that resonates with Latino fans nationwide.

The Fresno Grizzlies are using their platform to promote and advance the positives associated with the word "Lowrider." Too often in pop culture, Lowriders are incorrectly stereotyped as being affiliated with gangs, when actually, maintaining a lowrider car requires knowledge, hard work and dedication. The vehicles are moving pieces of art: Many are decorated with imagery that tells stories of Mexican and Chicano history. As a part of Copa de la DiversiÃ³n, the "Lowriders De Fresno" aim to help change any negative images of lowriding, by shining a light on the positivity of the art form, but also honor a community that is deeply rooted in Central California culture.

