Nashville College Baseball Series Presented by Gray Line Tennessee Scheduled for March 22 and March 29 at First Horizon Park

February 10, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park announced today the Nashville College Baseball Series presented by Gray Line Tennessee. The two-game series will feature the Vanderbilt Commodores, Belmont Bruins and Lipscomb Bisons playing at First Horizon Park.

On Tuesday, March 22, the #3 (D1Baseball) ranked Commodores play the Belmont Bruins in a non-conference matchup. It's the fifth time the two teams will play at First Horizon Park. Vanderbilt will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Gates to First Horizon Park open at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 29, Vanderbilt will square off against the Lipscomb Bisons in a non-conference tilt. Lipscomb will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout. The 2022 matchup is the fourth between the two programs at the home of the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Gates to First Horizon Park open at 5:30 p.m.

The Nashville College Baseball Series presented by Gray Line Tennessee will offer several ticket promotions for college students, alumni groups and college baseball fans alike. All tickets are available now at www.firsthorizonpark.com or by calling 615-690-4487 ext. 2.

Student Ticket Promotion - $10

One (1) General Admission ticket in the Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place / The Band Box.

One (1) hot dog and one (1) fountain soda.

Transportation courtesy Gray Line Tennessee from Vanderbilt University or Belmont University to and from First Horizon Park for the Tuesday, March 22 game only.

Vanderbilt students will be picked up by Gray Line Tennessee buses beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Sarratt Student Center. Pickups will continue from the same location every 30 minutes until 6:30 p.m. Belmont students will be picked up by Gray Line Tennessee buses beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Curb Event Center. Pickups at Belmont will also continue every 30 minutes in the same location until 6:30 p.m.

Students can return to campus on any of the Gray Line Tennessee buses beginning at 6:00 p.m. The shuttles will make a 60-minute loop between First Horizon Park and campus. The last buses will leave First Horizon Park for each campus 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Please note transportation for students is only available for the Vanderbilt vs. Belmont game.

Hit City Hall Ticket Promotion for Alumni Groups - $40

One (1) Corner Section ticket in sections 122-124.

All-you-can-eat buffet featuring burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, water, soda and sweet tea in Hit City Hall.

Other ticket options include Reserve Section tickets in sections 108-118 for $15 per ticket, while the remainder of the main concourse seating bowl in sections 101-107 and 119-121, plus the grass berm in left field, will be general admission seating for $8 per ticket. Sounds season ticket members will have the option to purchase a Reserve Section ticket ($15 value) for $8.

Additional seating options include The Band Box 4-Tops ($60 per table) and Field Suites (starting at $500).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

