Indians to Host Open Interviews for Game Day Employees on Wednesday, February 23

INDIANAPOLIS - With Opening Day for the 2022 season less than two months away, the Indianapolis Indians today announced that applications are now being accepted for a variety of game day roles at Victory Field. The Indians will hold open interviews at The Vic on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 3-8:30 PM.

Seasonal positions open for hire include guest relations ambassadors, kid zone game operators, merchandise associates, parking attendants, Rowdie Crew, stadium porters, ticket sellers, ticket takers and ushers.

Descriptions and applications for every open position can be found at IndyIndians.com/Employment.

Free parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot. Enter the ballpark through the administration entrance and be prepared to complete an application and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Interviews will take place on Suite Level.

The Indians' 75-game home schedule gets underway Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 PM against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

"Our game day staff plays a huge role in assisting and welcoming fans at Victory Field while making our fan experience second to none," said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "We plan to deliver another season full of ballpark memories and will do so through the excellent customer service our staff members provide."

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations can also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269- 3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

