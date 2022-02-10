JAX Diamond Classic Features Edward Waters & Claflin in HBCU Matchup

February 10, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the club's Black History Month celebration, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting the second annual JAX Diamond Classic, pitting HBCU institutions Edward Waters University and Claflin University in a 2 p.m. matchup on Saturday, February 19 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

"We are excited to bring back the JAX Diamond Classic for the second straight year," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We welcome with great pride the teams from Edward Waters and Claflin, as well as their fans, alumni and supporters."

Edward Waters College's rich baseball history includes baseball pioneer Buck O'Neil, who attended the school before playing and managing in the Negro Leagues, became Major League Baseball's first Black coach and first Black scout and later founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. O'Neil will be inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24 in Cooperstown.

Tickets to the 2022 JAX Diamond Classic are on sale for $5 per person via this link. Sponsorship and group ticket packages are available by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.