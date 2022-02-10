Pearls of Wisdom: Saints Go Classic During 30th Season

February 10, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - And they said it wouldn't last. As the calendar turns to 2022 the St. Paul Saints are about to hit a milestone season. Put on your finest string of pearls because the Saints are celebrating their 30th season. An organization that has gone from the "little team that could" in 1993, to a mid-90s feature on 60 Minutes, to an award-winning ballpark in 2015, and now the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. In honor of 30 Seasons of Fun the Saints will offer a season long Classic celebration that includes a unique logo, humorous promotions, eye-popping giveaways, visits from old friends, and as always, fun.

The Saints will introduce a special 30th Season logo for the 2022 season that incorporates a throwback to the 90s, an iconic photo, and the colors that appear on the uniform. The background of the logo is a baseball diamond in the Saints blue with a baseball appearing at second base. In front of the baseball is an iconic photo from 1993, the first season of the Saints. A silhouette of Kevin Millar, who began his professional baseball career with the team that year, with his Saints cap on backwards, wearing a pig nose, while holding "The Saint," the first four-legged Saints mascot. The phrase "Classic Saints," in a 90s style font, appears in red in the middle of the baseball diamond, with the word "Saints" woven into where Millar is holding The Saint. Above the "L" and "I" in the word classic are two flags with 1993 and 2022, respectively, marking the first and 30th season in franchise history. The yellow flags represent the color on the Saints uniform sleeve. Below the "Classic Saints" is the phrase "30 Seasons Of Fun" and the intertwined "STP" logo appears around the home plate area.

During the 2022 season the Saints will incorporate a "Classic Saints" theme, honoring 30 seasons of baseball with the fun, quirky, and edgy attitude that has defined the Saints experience since day one. Whether it's putting a modern spin on a past promotion, doing a giveaway commemorating an iconic moment, or honoring those players and coaches that have been so instrumental in the success of the organization, the Saints will honor their past in 2022, while celebrating the present and looking to the future. The organization will continue to provide entertainment that will have fans saying, "Classic Saints."

"'30 Seasons' of Fun wouldn't be possible without 30 seasons with the best fans in baseball," said Derek Sharrer, Saints Executive Vice president and General Manager. "They've laughed with us, they've celebrated with us, they've held us accountable when we've missed, and patted our backs when we did well. They've been our partners every step of the way and we look forward to entertaining and honoring them throughout this special season."

The Saints will kick off their "Classic Saints" theme on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 12 with a replica jersey giveaway featuring the fan favorite royal blue alternate jersey which includes the Classic Saints logo on the sleeve. Fans can guarantee that they receive one of the jerseys and confirm their correct size by pre-ordering the first of several Classic Saints ticket packages. Simply go to saintsgroups.com and type in the code: openingnight2022 to purchase this ticket package which includes an Opening Night game ticket, the replica jersey, and Saints hat. An outfield reserved ticket package is $19 while the infield reserved ticket package is $22. Additional promotional ticket packages will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The Saints play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Tuesday, April 5 and runs until Wednesday, September 28, a home date with Omaha. The Saints play 75 home games, 10 more than their previous franchise high last season with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.