Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour Coming to Coolray Field on April 12

February 10, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, are proud to announce that the 2021 World Series Trophy will visit Coolray Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12.

The 7:05 p.m. game vs. Nashville is an official part of the 151-stop Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist, giving Stripers fans the opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner's Trophy.

April 12 will also be a celebration of the Stripers' unique connection to the World Series championship as Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate. A total of 23 former Gwinnett players were on the Braves' roster during the World Series, including 14 players who suited up for the Stripers in 2021. Braves manager Brian Snitker was Gwinnett's skipper from 2014-16, and assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and bullpen catcher Jose Yepez have also spent time with Gwinnett.

"We are proud to welcome the Braves World Champions Trophy Tour to Coolray Field for our Opening Night," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Erin McCormick. "The road to this Championship came through Gwinnett and we're so excited to share this historic celebration with our fans and Braves family."

Limited single-game tickets for April 12 are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

Fans can also guarantee their ticket for April 12 now by purchasing a "Hook, 9, & Sinker Pack" (GoStripers.com/hook9sinker), 2022 Membership (GoStripers.com/memberships), Luxury Suite (GoStripers.com/suites), or Group Outing (GoStripers.com/groups).

In addition to April 12, the World Champions Trophy Tour is also scheduled to visit Coolray Field during the Atlanta Braves Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic on Saturday, February 26.

The Stripers' 2022 season is not affected by the current lockout of Major League Baseball and will go on as scheduled. Gwinnett begins the year on Tuesday, April 5 at Memphis before returning to Coolray Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.

Single-game tickets for all other Gwinnett Stripers 2022 home games will go on sale to the public on Sunday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Memberships, Luxury Suites, Group Outings, and more are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.