WooSox Foundation Establishes "Tyler's Teammates" Program in Memory of Paxton's Tyler Trudell

February 10, 2022







WORCESTER, MA - In collaboration with his family, the WooSox Foundation is establishing "Tyler's Teammates," a program in memory of Tyler Trudell, the 13-year-old Paxton (MA) Little Leaguer whose unexpected death last May 13 shook his town and many others in Central Mass. Seeking to perpetuate the joy of the baseball-loving child, the program provides opportunity, equipment, and registration to regional youngsters who may not otherwise have the funds to partake in organized Diamond Sports.

Tyler's family and teammates, with whom he played for eight years, will join Worcester Red Sox officials at Paxton Center School, this Monday, February 14, at 2 p.m. WooSox mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog will greet Tyler's eighth grade classmates as well as his teammates, who will be commemorated as ambassadors of the program with custom T-shirts and certificates.

In Tyler's memory, his mother, Lynn Trudell, has been crafting and selling bracelets with her devoted friends, and these proceeds are funding the program. In addition to being sold in Paxton at such locales as the Ten West Market at 10 West St. and online at ExercisingWell.com, the WooSox will offer these bracelets for sale at Polar Park, and add these proceeds to the program. Because Tyler sported jersey #2 after his favorite player, the Boston Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts, Lynn asks all who purchase a bracelet to post a picture with "#2EverPresent" on social media.

"All of us with the Worcester Red Sox felt the loss of a little boy we didn't even know," said Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, who is President of the WooSox Foundation as well as of the WooSox. "Within hours of the news, we were moved to acknowledge his passing with a moment of silence. Several of us attended the wake, and we were touched by the sight of his teammates there in their Little League uniforms. The story and the people of Paxton touched us deeply.

"We were later inspired to learn that Tyler's mom had been seeking to create something productive and constructive in a time of unimaginable grief, and we were touched even more so to learn of her family's desire to help other little boys and girls experience the joy of playing ball that her son so loved. We are honored to be a partner with the Trudell family and all of Tyler's Teammates."

The WooSox plan to hold an equipment drive in early March, when aspiring ballplayers will be invited to Polar Park to pick out or donate equipment. In addition, the WooSox hope to honor "Tyler's Teammates" and family at a "Paxton Day" home game at Polar Park this season. Program ambassadors will participate in ceremonies on the field and raise a flag in right-centerfield that displays the new, official "Tyler's Teammates" logo.

Paxton Center School, part of the Wachusett Regional School District, accommodates students in Kindergarten through eighth grade. Tyler was a seventh-grader last year.

Those seeking information regarding donations and receiving equipment and registration funds may visit woosoxfoundation.org.

