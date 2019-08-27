Nash Ties Revs' Single-Season Home Run Record in Loss to Skeeters

(York, Pa.): Telvin Nash tied the franchise's single-season record with his 34th home run of the year in the bottom of the third, but the York Revolution fell to the Sugar Land Skeeters, 11-4 on Tuesday night in front of 3,247 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The loss evens the four-game series at one win apiece as York (26-19) sees its first place lead shrink back to one game in the Freedom Division. The two teams meet again in York on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Fresh off of a complete game shutout in his last appearance, Duke von Schamann got the start for the Revs. The York right-hander worked around a two-out single to toss a scoreless top of the first inning.

After Sugar Land starter Troy Scribner worked a 1-2-3 first inning, the Skeeters took the 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a Cody Stanley solo home run to right-center.

The lead didn't last long, as Angelys Nina blasted a two-run home run over the Arch Nemesis in left to give the Revs a 2-1 lead after two innings.

Following a scoreless inning from von Schamann, York added two more runs in the bottom of the third in historic fashion. Henry Castillo led off the inning with a single, but was doubled off at first on a pop up. Welington Dotel kept the inning alive with a two-out single. That brought up Nash who crushed a two-run home run to left-center field, his 34th of the season tying Chris Nowak for the franchise single-season home run record and pushing the York lead to 4-1.

After a scoreless fourth, Sugar Land regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Anthony Giansanti and Rico Noel slapped one-out singles to start things. Wynton Bernard doubled home Giansanti to cut the lead to 4-2. With two outs and runners on second and third, Zach Borenstein tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run single up the middle. Sugar Land added another run when Borenstein scored on a passed ball to take the lead at 5-4.

The Skeeters added three more runs in the top of the sixth courtesy of RBI singles from Noel and Bernard and a York throwing error, moving the lead to 8-4. Sugar Land added a run in the eighth on an Albert Cordero RBI single to push the score to 9-4 and concluded their 18-hit day by adding a pair of runs on a Noel single in the ninth to finalize the score at 11-4.

Scribner (5-5) earned the win, striking out 11 in seven innings and allowing just two further hits after the two early home runs. He allowed seven hits total, but retired 12 of his final 14 batters faced.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: The loss snaps a brief two-game win streak for the Revs and a three-game home winning streak. York had also won four of its previous five at home. The Revs struck out 15 times and have whiffed 32 times in the first two games of the series, while being out-hit 32-13 despite the series being even 1-1. Nash's 34 home runs are tied for the most by any batter in the league since 2005 and are tied for sixth-most in a season in league history. His 85 RBI lead the league and are one shy of moving into the top 10 in a season in club history (his next will place him in a tie for 8th). Castillo went 3-for-3 for the Revs, enjoying his sixth game of three or more hits this season and first since July 7. York righty Austin Steinfort (1-0, 0.00) faces Sugar Land right-hander Dallas Beeler (7-6, 3.62) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It is a PeoplesBank Kids Eat Free Wednesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

