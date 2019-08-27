Simmons Goes the Distance to Blank Blue Crabs

August 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-0 on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Ducks starter Seth Simmons (7-8) turned in a masterpiece on the mound to earn the win. The right-hander went all nine innings and did not allow a run, conceding just seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters. He threw 112 pitches in the outing, 83 of which were strikes (74 percent).

Long Island took the lead with a three-run third inning. An RBI single to third base by Lew Ford, a wild pitch that scored Daniel Fields, and a sacrifice fly to left by Hector Sanchez did the damage. David Washington's RBI single to right field in the fifth extended the Ducks lead to four. Ford capped the scoring with a two-out solo home run to left field in the seventh.

Blue Crabs starter Kyle Simon (4-10) also went the distance but suffered the loss. He surrendered five runs on nine hits and three walks over eight innings while striking out seven.

Ford led the Flock offensively with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Vladimir Frias chipped in with two hits and a run as well.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their four-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Weekend Wednesday at the ballpark! All fans will be invited to enjoy the normally-exclusive Duck Club restaurant and bar on the club level behind home plate. The Duck Club will feature half-price wings and half-price domestic Bud Lights throughout the game. In addition, those visiting the concession stands on the main concourse will be able to take advantage of both food and drink specials. Left-hander Brian Matusz (0-2, 4.26) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (14-7, 3.26).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

